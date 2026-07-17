The growing threats to press freedom under Trump

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the Trump administration's frontal assault on journalists and media organizations.

The Justice Department and the Pentagon are planning to prosecute government leaks to journalists as Trump continues his attacks with lawsuits, subpoenas, and other legal actions.

Last week, the Trump administration subpoenaed several New York Times reporters over the paper's reporting on security concerns about the new Qatari-gifted Air Force One.

What is at stake? How have Trump's escalating attacks on the press reshaped the media landscape? How are journalists pushing back against his authoritarian policies?

Guests:

Craig Aaron, co-CEO of Free Press, and editor of two books, including Changing Media: Public Interest Policies for the Digital Age

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

Resources:

Stop the Presses: When fascists come for the news outlets that enabled them

The Guardian: Is Donald Trump winning his war against the media?

Los Angeles Times: Inside the states’ case to block the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger: ‘Each side is taking risks’

Pressing Issues: Media Consolidation Cage Match: The People vs. Paramount

Freedom of the Press Foundation: The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker

ProPublica: FCC Officials Took Pricey Gifts From Paramount as the Company Needed Approval for Billion-Dollar Deals