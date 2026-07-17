The devastating human toll of Trump's immigration crackdown

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we hear stories of immigrants whose lives have been upended by the administration’s brutal immigration crackdown.

ProPublica reports that unaccompanied minors living in the US are being detained and removed at about three times the rate they were during the last time Trump was in office. In addition, a ProPublica analysis of court data found that immigration judges, who report to the Justice Department, have issued more than 10,000 removal and voluntary departure orders each month for immigrant minors who either migrated alone or with relatives, a rate that is nearly four times higher than in Trump’s last term.

Guests:

Mica Rosenberg, investigative reporter on ProPublica's national desk focusing on immigration

Maanvi Singh, West Coast reporter for Guardian US covering immigration

Resources:

The Guardian: ICE raided their city, taking parents, spouses and friends. That’s not where it ends

ProPublica: These Immigrant Kids Were Once Protected. Under Trump, Their Deportations Have Tripled.

The Marshall Project: Amid Increased Scrutiny, ICE Detention and Deportation Data Goes Dark

