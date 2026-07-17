© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The devastating human toll of Trump's immigration crackdown

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
A lawsuit filed this week alleges a Sunnyvale man experienced mistreatment and medical neglect during an ICE arrest and while in immigration detention.
DVIDS/Public Domain
A lawsuit filed this week alleges a Sunnyvale man experienced mistreatment and medical neglect during an ICE arrest and while in immigration detention.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we hear stories of immigrants whose lives have been upended by the administration’s brutal immigration crackdown.

ProPublica reports that unaccompanied minors living in the US are being detained and removed at about three times the rate they were during the last time Trump was in office. In addition, a ProPublica analysis of court data found that immigration judges, who report to the Justice Department, have issued more than 10,000 removal and voluntary departure orders each month for immigrant minors who either migrated alone or with relatives, a rate that is nearly four times higher than in Trump’s last term.

Guests:

Mica Rosenberg, investigative reporter on ProPublica's national desk focusing on immigration

Maanvi Singh, West Coast reporter for Guardian US covering immigration

Resources:

The Guardian: ICE raided their city, taking parents, spouses and friends. That’s not where it ends

ProPublica: These Immigrant Kids Were Once Protected. Under Trump, Their Deportations Have Tripled.

The Marshall Project: Amid Increased Scrutiny, ICE Detention and Deportation Data Goes Dark

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar