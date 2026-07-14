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Your Call

Ben Rhodes on the future of the Democratic Party

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published July 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, former Obama speechwriter and national security advisor Ben Rhodes discusses the future of the Democratic Party and his new book, All We Say: The Battle for American Identity: A History in 15 Speeches.

A longtime critic of US policy in Israel/Palestine, Rhodes says it's time to dismantle the foreign policy establishment, shift away from military dominance, and embrace younger, dynamic leaders.

What questions do you have for Ben Rhodes?

Guest:

Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor and speechwriter to President Barack Obama, co-host of the Pod Save the World podcast, contributing opinion writer for the New York Times, and author of After the Fall: The Rise of Authoritarianism in the World We’ve Made, The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House, and All We Say: The Battle for American Identity: A History in 15 Speeches

Resources:

The Guardian: Obama’s former speechwriter Ben Rhodes examines the US through its 15 most defining speeches

The New York Times: This Is How a Party Ends Up Looking Like a Clown Car

The New York Times: How Short-Term Thinking Is Destroying America

The New York Times: The Democratic Socialists Winning Elections Far From New York City

The Washington Post: Left-wing challengers are beating House Democrats. These incumbents could be next. 

The Guardian: Backlash from centrist Democrats as democratic socialist candidates sweep primaries

The New York Times: This Is the Story of How the Democrats Blew It on Gaza

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger