Ben Rhodes on the future of the Democratic Party
On this edition of Your Call, former Obama speechwriter and national security advisor Ben Rhodes discusses the future of the Democratic Party and his new book, All We Say: The Battle for American Identity: A History in 15 Speeches.
A longtime critic of US policy in Israel/Palestine, Rhodes says it's time to dismantle the foreign policy establishment, shift away from military dominance, and embrace younger, dynamic leaders.
What questions do you have for Ben Rhodes?
Guest:
Ben Rhodes, former deputy national security advisor and speechwriter to President Barack Obama, co-host of the Pod Save the World podcast, contributing opinion writer for the New York Times, and author of After the Fall: The Rise of Authoritarianism in the World We’ve Made, The World as It Is: A Memoir of the Obama White House, and All We Say: The Battle for American Identity: A History in 15 Speeches
Resources:
The Guardian: Obama’s former speechwriter Ben Rhodes examines the US through its 15 most defining speeches
The New York Times: This Is How a Party Ends Up Looking Like a Clown Car
The New York Times: How Short-Term Thinking Is Destroying America
The New York Times: The Democratic Socialists Winning Elections Far From New York City
The Washington Post: Left-wing challengers are beating House Democrats. These incumbents could be next.
The Guardian: Backlash from centrist Democrats as democratic socialist candidates sweep primaries
The New York Times: This Is the Story of How the Democrats Blew It on Gaza