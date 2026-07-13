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US Forest Service is spraying glyphosate in California forests

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Burn zones treated with glyphosate lack signs of life even years after the fires. The Pacific Crest Trail passes through this area—California’s most heavily sprayed forestland in 2023.
Scott Anger
/
Mother Jones
Burn zones treated with glyphosate lack signs of life even years after the fires. The Pacific Crest Trail passes through this area—California’s most heavily sprayed forestland in 2023.

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award-winning journalist Nate Halverson discusses the environmental and health impacts of the herbicide Roundup.

Last month, seven Justices on the US Supreme Court ruled to limit thousands of lawsuits claiming that Bayer, Monsanto's parent company, failed to warn consumers about Roundup's cancer risks. Recent studies suggest the herbicide could also contribute to metabolic disorders, brain inflammation, and damage to the gut microbiome.

Halverson’s yearlong investigation reveals that the US Forest Service and timber companies are spraying glyphosate in record amounts in California’s forests in an effort to regrow timberland that’s been decimated by years of megafires.

The Mother Jones investigation analyzed more than five million California pesticide records and found glyphosate use in the state’s forests reached approximately 266,000 pounds in 2023 — nearly five times the amount used two decades ago.

Guest:

Nate Halverson, Emmy Award-winning senior reporter and producer at The Center for Investigative Reporting

Resources:

Mother Jones: We Are Bombarding America’s Forests With Roundup

Glypho State, a map of glyphosate spraying in California’s forests (Mother Jones via Google Maps)

The New York Times: A Study Is Retracted, Renewing Concerns About the Weedkiller Roundup

Los Angeles Times: ‘I’d rather my house burn down than get cancer’: Two California communities fight to save their forests

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar