Texas anti-ICE protesters get 30 to 100 years in prison

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the harsh prison sentences handed down to nine Texas anti-ICE protesters convicted on terrorism-related charges.

On March 13, the jury convicted all nine defendants on a variety of charges, ranging from providing material support to terrorists to attempted murder. They were sentenced to between 30 and 100 years in federal prison.

The ruling could have far-reaching consequences for activists, protesters and NGOs that have aligned themselves in any way with anti-fascist organizing.

Guest:

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

Resources:

Type Investigations: Exclusive: FBI Files Counter Government Argument in Texas “Antifa” Trial

The Washington Post: Rubio tries to enlist other nations in antifa fight, but some allies recoil

The Intercept: How Local Cops Are Running With Trump’s NSPM-7 Attacks on Antifa

The Baffler: The Invention of Antifa

