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Your Call

Texas anti-ICE protesters get 30 to 100 years in prison

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT
Juan Vargas, a member of the Prairieland Support Committee, speaks to media in front of the federal courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas, after the verdict was delivered on March 13.
Juan Vargas, a member of the Prairieland Support Committee, speaks to media in front of the federal courthouse in Fort Worth, Texas, after the verdict was delivered on March 13.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the harsh prison sentences handed down to nine Texas anti-ICE protesters convicted on terrorism-related charges.

On March 13, the jury convicted all nine defendants on a variety of charges, ranging from providing material support to terrorists to attempted murder. They were sentenced to between 30 and 100 years in federal prison.

The ruling could have far-reaching consequences for activists, protesters and NGOs that have aligned themselves in any way with anti-fascist organizing.

Guest:
Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

Resources:

Type Investigations: Exclusive: FBI Files Counter Government Argument in Texas “Antifa” Trial 

The Washington Post: Rubio tries to enlist other nations in antifa fight, but some allies recoil

The Intercept: How Local Cops Are Running With Trump’s NSPM-7 Attacks on Antifa

The Baffler: The Invention of Antifa

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar