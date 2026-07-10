Frontline & Retro Report expose the for-profit adoption industry

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing Baby Brokers, a Frontline and Retro Report investigation into a loosely regulated corner of the adoption industry known as "adoption tourism." The documentary examines how allegations of misconduct involving for-profit agencies and brokers have mounted over the years.

Journalist Gabrielle Glaser found that pregnant women are being lured far from their home states by unlicensed, so-called 'baby brokers' offering quick money to them, and quick adoptions to hopeful parents.

“When we looked into this practice, we found that lax laws can leave the for-profit adoption industry ripe for abuse — and that Utah is an epicenter of the problem.”

Guest:

Gabrielle Glaser, award-winning journalist, and author of American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Secret History of Adoption

Resources:

The Salt Lake Tribune: Utah’s adoption industry is facing scrutiny. Here’s what to know about ‘adoption tourism.’

Mother Jones: Cradle and All: The devastating cost of Utah’s thriving adoption industry.

The Times: Inside Utah’s ‘human marketplace’ for adopted babies