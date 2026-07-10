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Your Call

Frontline & Retro Report expose the for-profit adoption industry

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing Baby Brokers, a Frontline and Retro Report investigation into a loosely regulated corner of the adoption industry known as "adoption tourism." The documentary examines how allegations of misconduct involving for-profit agencies and brokers have mounted over the years.

Journalist Gabrielle Glaser found that pregnant women are being lured far from their home states by unlicensed, so-called 'baby brokers' offering quick money to them, and quick adoptions to hopeful parents.

“When we looked into this practice, we found that lax laws can leave the for-profit adoption industry ripe for abuse — and that Utah is an epicenter of the problem.”

Guest:

Gabrielle Glaser, award-winning journalist, and author of American Baby: A Mother, a Child, and the Secret History of Adoption

Resources:

The Salt Lake Tribune: Utah’s adoption industry is facing scrutiny. Here’s what to know about ‘adoption tourism.’

Mother Jones: Cradle and All: The devastating cost of Utah’s thriving adoption industry.

The Times: Inside Utah’s ‘human marketplace’ for adopted babies

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar