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Your Call

Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published July 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, historian Dr. Blair LM Kelley discusses her new book, Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days.

For over 150 years, Black communities have gathered to honor freedom, resilience, and the ongoing struggle for true liberation. Black Freedom includes essays, the words of enslaved people, and images of Juneteenth and Emancipation Day celebrations.

Dr. Kelley writes, "The very act of being free was resistance. So were the expressions of remembrance."

Guest:

Dr. Blair LM Kelley, historian, seventh president of the National Humanities Center, and author of the award-winning Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class and Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days

Resources:

The New York Times: The History of Juneteenth

Ebony: When We Were Freed (An Excerpt)

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger