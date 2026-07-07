On this edition of Your Call, historian Dr. Blair LM Kelley discusses her new book, Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days.

For over 150 years, Black communities have gathered to honor freedom, resilience, and the ongoing struggle for true liberation. Black Freedom includes essays, the words of enslaved people, and images of Juneteenth and Emancipation Day celebrations.

Dr. Kelley writes, "The very act of being free was resistance. So were the expressions of remembrance."

Guest:

Dr. Blair LM Kelley, historian, seventh president of the National Humanities Center, and author of the award-winning Black Folk: The Roots of the Black Working Class and Black Freedom: A Visual History of Juneteenth and Emancipation Days

Resources:

The New York Times: The History of Juneteenth

Ebony: When We Were Freed (An Excerpt)

