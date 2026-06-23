Tech execs spend over $100M to oppose CA Billionaire Tax

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the proposed California Billionaire Tax, which has qualified for the November ballot.

The measure, which would impose a one-time five percent tax on the roughly 200 billionaires living in California, would generate an estimated $100 billion for the state, with 90 percent reserved for healthcare and 10 percent for education and food assistance programs.

The measure is facing extreme pushback from Governor Gavin Newsom and billionaires like Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who have already spent over $100M on groups opposing the measure. This is going to be a very expensive fight.

According to reports, in an attempt to avoid that, the SEIU-UHW has agreed to pull the measure if Governor Newsom will support a bill that would impose a two percent tax on billionaires. So far, the governor declined. The deadline to pull the measure is Thursday.

What questions do you have about the measure's details and the politics behind it?

Guests:

David Sirota, award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and founder and editor of The Lever, a reader-supported investigative news outlet

Darien Shanske, professor of law at the UC Davis School of Law who helped write California’s Billionaire Tax Act

Brian Galle, professor of law at UC Berkeley School of Law who helped write California’s Billionaire Tax Act

Resources:

CalMatters: A tax on billionaires qualified for the November ballot. 5 things to know about the measure

The New York Times: Opinion – The Case for California’s Billionaire Wealth Tax

The New York Times: Unlikely Coalition Begins Campaign Against Billionaire Tax in California

The Guardian: California ‘billionaire tax’ makes ballot despite opposition from tech moguls

The Lever: Why Is Newsom Fighting California’s Billionaire Tax?

ITEP: Expert Report on the California 2026 Billionaire Tax – Revenue, Economic, and Constitutional Analysis

UC Berkeley: California Billionaires: Wealth, Taxes, and Wealth Tax Revenue Estimates

SSRN: Expert Report On The California 2026 Billionaire Tax: Revenue, Economic, and Constitutional Analysis

SSRN: Correcting the Record: Responding to Some Legal Arguments About the 2026 Billionaire Tax Act

SSRN: Response to "The Net Present Value of the Billionaire Tax Act" March 4, 2026

