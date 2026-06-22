How saving birds can help save the planet

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, naturalist Scott Weidensaul discusses his new book, The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet.

Weidensaul shares stories of hope and progress in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds and explores the recovery efforts that are not only preventing declines in bird population but helping birds to thrive.

Guest:

Scott Weidensaul, ornithologist and author of The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet

Resources:

Ohio State News: Hotspots of accelerated bird decline linked to agricultural activity

High Country News: The Trump team sets double standard on migratory bird rules

The Washington Post: Trump just weakened one of the nation’s oldest environmental laws

Yale News: Even birds can’t outfly climate change