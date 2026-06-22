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Your Call

How saving birds can help save the planet

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, naturalist Scott Weidensaul discusses his new book, The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet.

Weidensaul shares stories of hope and progress in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds and explores the recovery efforts that are not only preventing declines in bird population but helping birds to thrive.

Guest:

Scott Weidensaul, ornithologist and author of The Return of the Oystercatcher: Saving Birds to Save the Planet

Resources:

Ohio State News: Hotspots of accelerated bird decline linked to agricultural activity

High Country News: The Trump team sets double standard on migratory bird rules

The Washington Post: Trump just weakened one of the nation’s oldest environmental laws

Yale News: Even birds can’t outfly climate change

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar