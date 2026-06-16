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Your Call

The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Terria Smith and Ursula Pike

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published June 16, 2026 at 8:30 AM PDT
From left: Terria Smith, Ursula Pike
From left: Terria Smith, Ursula Pike

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our US at 250: A Native Perspective series with writers Terria Smith and Ursula Pike.

Smith edited and Pike contributed to Know We are Here: Voices of Native California Resistance, a book of essays by California Indian authors who write about how Indigenous communities are resisting the legacies of genocide.

We'll also discuss how they are responding to the erasure of Native voices ahead of US at 250 events and media coverage in California and beyond.

Guests:

Terria Smith (Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla), editor of News From Native California magazine, director of the Berkeley Roundhouse, Heyday’s California Indian publishing program, editor of Know We are Here: Voices of Native California Resistance, and author of the forthcoming book, I Love You So Many: A Native Memoir of Adventure, Culture, and Family

Ursula Pike (Karuk), author of An Indian among los Indígenas: A Native Travel Memoir, and contributor to the anthology Know We are Here: Voices of Native California Resistance

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Your Call The US at 250: A Native Perspective
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger