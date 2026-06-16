The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Terria Smith and Ursula Pike

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our US at 250: A Native Perspective series with writers Terria Smith and Ursula Pike.

Smith edited and Pike contributed to Know We are Here: Voices of Native California Resistance, a book of essays by California Indian authors who write about how Indigenous communities are resisting the legacies of genocide.

We'll also discuss how they are responding to the erasure of Native voices ahead of US at 250 events and media coverage in California and beyond.

Guests:

Terria Smith (Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla), editor of News From Native California magazine, director of the Berkeley Roundhouse, Heyday’s California Indian publishing program, editor of Know We are Here: Voices of Native California Resistance, and author of the forthcoming book, I Love You So Many: A Native Memoir of Adventure, Culture, and Family

Ursula Pike (Karuk), author of An Indian among los Indígenas: A Native Travel Memoir, and contributor to the anthology Know We are Here: Voices of Native California Resistance

