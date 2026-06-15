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Your Call

Trump administration's assault on climate science and ocean research

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published June 15, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, former NOAA chief scientist Craig McLean discusses the Trump administration's assault on science and ocean research.

Earlier this month, the administration announced plans to dismantle a vast and critical $368 million ocean-floor observation network that provides scientists with vital data on ocean health including marine ecosystems, ocean currents, and climate change for a decade.

Craig McLean told The New York Times that dismantling the system would "push the United States back yet again into a rear seat in global scientific leadership."

Guest:

Craig McLean, champion of ocean exploration and scientific integrity, former assistant administrator and chief scientist of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Research, and former captain of NOAA Research ships,

Resources:

USA Today: NOAA forecast this decades ago. We have to adapt to survive it. | Opinion

The New York Times: NOAA Officially Declares El Niño Is Here and Flashing Danger Signs

NRDC: White House Watch: Tracking Attacks on Our Environment & Health

Politico: A judge said the Trump administration can’t dismantle a weather research center. The damage may already be done.

The Guardian: Scientists warn Trump plan to axe US ocean monitoring system will leave world ‘flying blind’

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan