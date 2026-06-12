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Inside the anti-government protests in Albania

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 12, 2026 at 8:01 AM PDT
During protests in Tirana, Albania - Foto E. Kryeziu
During protests in Tirana, Albania - Foto E. Kryeziu

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the ongoing mass anti-government protests in Albania over a proposed $1.4 billion luxury resort development linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Thousands of people are protesting a project in Sazan Island, Albania, targeting protected coastal land. The movement has been nicknamed the “flamingo revolution,” with pink flamingos becoming a symbol of people-led resistance against the takeover of protected wetlands and coastlines.

Guests:

Mitchell Prothero, journalist and former Iraq bureau chief for McClatchy Newspapers

Erisa Kryeziu, Albanian journalist for the independent media outlet Citizens.al

Resources:

The Nation: How Jared Kushner Sparked a Political Crisis in Albania

OBCT: The Flamingo Revolution for a different Albania

eurobserver: From protected park to Trump-linked playground: how Albania is privatising its coastline

The Guardian: Look at the protests Jared Kushner has caused in Albania. This could be a shining light for Europe

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar