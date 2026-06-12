Inside the anti-government protests in Albania

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the ongoing mass anti-government protests in Albania over a proposed $1.4 billion luxury resort development linked to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Thousands of people are protesting a project in Sazan Island, Albania, targeting protected coastal land. The movement has been nicknamed the “flamingo revolution,” with pink flamingos becoming a symbol of people-led resistance against the takeover of protected wetlands and coastlines.

Guests:

Mitchell Prothero, journalist and former Iraq bureau chief for McClatchy Newspapers

Erisa Kryeziu, Albanian journalist for the independent media outlet Citizens.al

Resources:

The Nation: How Jared Kushner Sparked a Political Crisis in Albania

OBCT: The Flamingo Revolution for a different Albania

eurobserver: From protected park to Trump-linked playground: how Albania is privatising its coastline

The Guardian: Look at the protests Jared Kushner has caused in Albania. This could be a shining light for Europe

