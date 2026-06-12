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Your Call

Corporations profiting from ICE contracts line pockets of politicians

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published June 12, 2026 at 8:01 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing an investigation by The Appeal that found executives at Palantir, private prison companies, and other corporations profiting from ICE's deportation system, contributed more than $1.7 million to 168 members of Congress.

We're also discussing a report from OpenSecrets about how technology and data analytics companies tied to ICE operations have sharply increased their federal lobbying as the Trump administration has accelerated deportations and steered millions in contracts their way.

Guests:

Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg, award-winning journalist and senior Reporter for The Appeal

David Meyers, director of editorial and media strategy at OpenSecrets

Resources:

OpenSecrets: Tech firms triple lobbying expenditures while raking in millions from ICE contracts 

The Appeal: ICE-Cold Cash: Members of Congress Took More than $1.7 Million from ICE Contractors

Project on Government Oversight: ICE, Inc.: The Top Companies Profiting from Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan