Corporations profiting from ICE contracts line pockets of politicians

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing an investigation by The Appeal that found executives at Palantir, private prison companies, and other corporations profiting from ICE's deportation system, contributed more than $1.7 million to 168 members of Congress.

We're also discussing a report from OpenSecrets about how technology and data analytics companies tied to ICE operations have sharply increased their federal lobbying as the Trump administration has accelerated deportations and steered millions in contracts their way.

Guests:

Elizabeth Weill-Greenberg, award-winning journalist and senior Reporter for The Appeal

David Meyers, director of editorial and media strategy at OpenSecrets

Resources:

OpenSecrets: Tech firms triple lobbying expenditures while raking in millions from ICE contracts

The Appeal: ICE-Cold Cash: Members of Congress Took More than $1.7 Million from ICE Contractors

Project on Government Oversight: ICE, Inc.: The Top Companies Profiting from Trump’s Immigration Crackdown