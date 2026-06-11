The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Professor Kerri Malloy

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our US at 250: A Native Perspective series with Kerri Malloy, assistant professor of Native American and Indigenous Studies at San José State University and program coordinator for Native American and Indigenous Studies.

We'll discuss federal and state policies designed to erase Indigenous history, culture, and sovereignty. Earlier this year, the Trump administration ordered national parks to remove dozens of signs and exhibits documenting the mistreatment of Native Americans by white settlers.

As the 250th anniversary approaches, how should historians, institutions, and the media discuss the United States honestly, especially in relation to Native nations, settler colonialism, Christian nationalism, historical whitewashing, and the political uses of national mythmaking?

Guest:

Kerri Malloy, Yurok/Karuk, assistant professor of Native American and Indigenous Studies at San José State University, specializing in Indigenous and genocide studies

Resources:

CalMatters: We can’t ‘restore’ American history by flagging Native American books

The Conversation: Universities returning Native American remains and artifacts isn’t just about physical objects – it’s about dignity and justice

CalMatters: Gov. Newsom and Pres. Trump tell the same inadequate tale about Native America