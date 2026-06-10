One year after L.A. ICE raids, congress approves $70B for deportations

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we'll mark the one-year anniversary of the major immigration raids in Los Angeles. Those raids spread across the country, resulting in at least two deaths, disrupting thousands of lives, and sparking historic levels of community resistance. How are immigrants in Los Angeles faring today? And how have their communities and organizing strategies changed in the past year?

Guests:

Alejo, Executive Director of Trabajadores Unidos Workers United and organizer with Lucha Zapoteca

Debu Gandhi , senior director of immigration policy at the Center for American Progress

Resources:

PBS: Trump's deportation agenda is about to get a $70B infusion from Congress

L.A. Local: Foot traffic to small businesses plunged after last year’s ICE raids. Owners say it never really came back