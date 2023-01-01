Angie Coiro is an American talk radio host. She is a frequent guest host of KALW's Your Call with Rose Aguilar and State of the Bay. For 15 years, she hosted and produced In Deep with Angie Coiro, which focused on genuine conversations with smart thinkers, entertaining personalities, and influential political figures. Prior to that, she was the host of Mother Jones Radio on Air America Radio.

Coiro began her broadcasting career in Indiana at WETL-FM, and continued at KGU-AM in Honolulu, eventually moving to San Francisco for an announcer stint at National Public Radio KALW-FM. In 1990 she moved to National Public Radio station KQED, reporting traffic, and filling in for Michael Krasny's show Forum on Fridays.

Angie is on staff as the journalist in residence at Kepler's Literary Foundation (KLF), where she hosts the series "This Is Now," which is recorded live at Menlo College in Atherton, and at Kepler's Books in Menlo Park, free of charge.

Angie is currently working on a new show with KALW about the connection between humans and the rest of the animal.