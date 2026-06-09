The Tenderloin says "no" to budget cuts

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how residents of the Tenderloin are organizing to preserve some of what they stand to lose in the city’s proposed budget. Already one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, the budget would reduce job training, drop-in help for homeless people, support for immigrants, and more. Two of mayor Lurie’s allies were re-elected last week. How might that affect the budget, and the Tenderloin’s future?

Guests:

Curtis Bradford, longtime Tenderloin resident and Community Organizing Manager at the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation

Laura Wenus, journalist, News Relay Network co-founder, & Treasurer and Freedom of Information Committee Co-chair for SPJ NorCal Noah Arroyo, co-founder of News Relay Network , writer and editor at Tenderloin Voice

Resources:

Tenderloin Voice: TL faces $6.8 million in cuts — so we’re helping the community mobilize

San Francisco People’s Budget Coalition: 2026 Budget Cuts: What San Francisco Stands to Lose