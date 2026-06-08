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Your Call

Why Kelp is in peril, and how it might be saved

By Angie Coiro,
Andrew Stelzer
Published June 8, 2026 at 9:30 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll talk about a crucial but overlooked part of our global ecosystem: kelp. Author David Helvarg’s new book “Forest of the Sea” takes us on an amazing ocean-hopping journey from California to Norway to Palau to learn how otters, abalone, and urchins are part of a complex web threatened by climate change, pollution and overfishing. And we’ll hear about the so-called “Seaweed Rebels” who are fighting back.

Guests:

David Helvarg, founder and Executive Director of Blue Frontier and author of Forest of the Sea

Resources:

Grist: Seaweed brought fishers, farmers, and scientists together. Trump tore them apart. 

AP: Scientists lose critical climate record as ocean observatory will go dark under Trump funding cuts

Fortune: Gas crisis? Kelp could be the biofuel answer to high gas prices, but only if the government removes some red tape

Your Call
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro
Andrew Stelzer