Why Kelp is in peril, and how it might be saved

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll talk about a crucial but overlooked part of our global ecosystem: kelp. Author David Helvarg’s new book “ Forest of the Sea ” takes us on an amazing ocean-hopping journey from California to Norway to Palau to learn how otters, abalone, and urchins are part of a complex web threatened by climate change, pollution and overfishing. And we’ll hear about the so-called “Seaweed Rebels” who are fighting back.

Guests:

David Helvarg, founder and Executive Director of Blue Frontier and author of Forest of the Sea

Resources:

Grist: Seaweed brought fishers, farmers, and scientists together. Trump tore them apart.

AP: Scientists lose critical climate record as ocean observatory will go dark under Trump funding cuts

Fortune: Gas crisis? Kelp could be the biofuel answer to high gas prices, but only if the government removes some red tape

