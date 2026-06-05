How FEMA & ATF are being knee-capped by Trump's agenda

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we are discussing a ProPublica investigation into how gun-trafficking enforcement has been knee-capped by the Trump administration. Then, we're examining the state of FEMA as hurricane season begins. Between budget cuts, DOGE layoffs, and the reassignment of staff to immigration enforcement, FEMA has lost 5,000 employees since January 2025. Several senior leadership positions remain vacant. Is the agency prepared to respond effectively to hurricane season?

Guests:

Alec MacGillis, reporter for ProPublica

Brianna Sacks, disaster correspondent for the Washington Post

Resources:

ProPublica: “No One Is Watching”: How Trump Reversed Biden’s Crackdown on Gun Trafficking

Guardian: ‘Closing the chapter’ on Fema: Trump panel seeks to weaken disaster response amid climate crisis