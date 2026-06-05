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Your Call

How FEMA & ATF are being knee-capped by Trump's agenda

By Angie Coiro,
Andrew Stelzer
Published June 5, 2026 at 8:42 AM PDT
Left: Collage by Alex Bandoni/ProPublica. Source images: Bloomberg/Getty Images, Firearm Transaction Record Form via U.S. Department of Justice and Alec MacGillis/ProPublica.
Left: Collage by Alex Bandoni/ProPublica. Source images: Bloomberg/Getty Images, Firearm Transaction Record Form via U.S. Department of Justice and Alec MacGillis/ProPublica.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we are discussing a ProPublica investigation into how gun-trafficking enforcement has been knee-capped by the Trump administration. Then, we're examining the state of FEMA as hurricane season begins. Between budget cuts, DOGE layoffs, and the reassignment of staff to immigration enforcement, FEMA has lost 5,000 employees since January 2025. Several senior leadership positions remain vacant. Is the agency prepared to respond effectively to hurricane season?

Guests:

Alec MacGillis, reporter for ProPublica

Brianna Sacks, disaster correspondent for the Washington Post

Resources:

ProPublica: “No One Is Watching”: How Trump Reversed Biden’s Crackdown on Gun Trafficking

Guardian: ‘Closing the chapter’ on Fema: Trump panel seeks to weaken disaster response amid climate crisis

Politico: ‘Holding our breath’: Hurricane season is here, and FEMA is shorthanded

Your Call
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
See stories by Angie Coiro
Andrew Stelzer