How GOP gerrymandering could shape the 2026 midterm elections

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we're discussing the Supreme Court's conservative majority assault on the Voting Rights Act and how GOP gerrymandering efforts could shape the midterm elections.

In the Guardian, David Daley and Eric Segall write, "In a 6-3, party line decision in Callais v Louisiana, based on politics, not law, the US Supreme Court in effect erased the remaining provisions of section 2 of the VRA, which had protected minority voters against racial gerrymandering and vote dilution.

They invited Republican state legislatures to draw new congressional maps that will probably create a solid red south, the largest reduction in Black political representation since the death of Reconstruction – a loss of as many as 19 seats in the US House and nearly 200 state legislative seats nationwide – and dramatically remake the balance of power in favor of Republicans."

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, former editor-in-chief of Salon, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count, Unrigged: How Americans are Battle Back to Save Democracy, and Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections

Resources:

The Guardian: The supreme court’s voting rights decision wasn’t about law – it was about politics

PBS: Louisiana senate passes new U.S. House map that would eliminate majority-Black district

Common Dreams: GOP Gerrymanders Make the South’s Black Communities More Vulnerable To Data Centers

Common Dreams: How to Stop Mega Gerrymandering From Scrambling Democracy