Your Call

Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections

By Rose Aguilar
Published August 13, 2024 at 9:53 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, David Daley discusses his new book, "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections."

He says we need to understand how we got here. The takeover of US elections began in a memo. Drafted in 1971 by Lewis Powell, a soon to be Nixon appointee to the high court, helped lay the groundwork for the modern war on voting rights.

Ten years later, a young lawyer named John Roberts joined Ronald Reagan’s Department of Justice to bring down the Voting Rights Act. In 2013, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts pulled it off by gutting what Daley calls one of the most consequential decisions in modern jurisprudence.

David Daley, author of the bestseller, "Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count," and "Unrigged: How Americans are Battle Back to Save Democracy," and former editor-in-chief of Salon

Slate: There’s a New Lewis Powell Memo, and It’s Wildly Racist

Vote Beat: Under Wisconsin’s ‘drawdown’ election law, one person’s error can cost another person their vote

USA Today: New Georgia law makes voter intimidation easier, critics say; affects Black voters most

Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
