The Authoritarian Playbook: Activists respond to SCOTUS VRA decision
On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we discuss the Supreme Court conservatives' decision to eviscerate the Voting Rights Act.
Common Cause says the law guaranteed communities of color, especially those in the South, to fair congressional districts — where they can elect a candidate of their choice. The Court is now allowing Republicans to gerrymander people of color into silence.
How are activists responding?
Guests:
Dr. Flonzie Brown Wright, civil rights activist, voting rights activist, educator, author of Looking Back to Move Ahead: An Experience of History and Hope
Genesis Robinson, executive director of Equal Ground
LaTosha Brown, community organizer and co-founder of Black Voters Matter
Resources:
The Guardian: ‘This is not democracy’: voting rights activists shocked by speed of US states moving to stifle Black voters
The Guardian: These civil rights leaders put their lives on the line for voting rights. Now they say we’re ‘going backwards’
PBS: A state-by state guide to the redistricting fight
The New York Times: Why Republicans Are Still Drawing House Maps, While Democrats Are Stuck
Brennan Center: After Louisiana v. Callais: Here’s Proof of Just How Bad Voting Rights in America Are About to Get