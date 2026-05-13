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Your Call

The Authoritarian Playbook: Activists respond to SCOTUS VRA decision

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published May 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Authoritarian Playbook Series, we discuss the Supreme Court conservatives' decision to eviscerate the Voting Rights Act.

Common Cause says the law guaranteed communities of color, especially those in the South, to fair congressional districts — where they can elect a candidate of their choice. The Court is now allowing Republicans to gerrymander people of color into silence.

How are activists responding?

Guests:

Dr. Flonzie Brown Wright, civil rights activist, voting rights activist, educator, author of Looking Back to Move Ahead: An Experience of History and Hope

Genesis Robinson, executive director of Equal Ground

LaTosha Brown, community organizer and co-founder of Black Voters Matter

Resources:

The Guardian: ‘This is not democracy’: voting rights activists shocked by speed of US states moving to stifle Black voters

The Guardian: These civil rights leaders put their lives on the line for voting rights. Now they say we’re ‘going backwards’

PBS: A state-by state guide to the redistricting fight

The New York Times: Why Republicans Are Still Drawing House Maps, While Democrats Are Stuck

Brennan Center: After Louisiana v. Callais: Here’s Proof of Just How Bad Voting Rights in America Are About to Get

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Your Call The Authoritarian Playbook
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger