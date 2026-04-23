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Your Call

A debate about why Democrats lost in 2024 and the future of the party

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published April 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss why Democrats lost the 2024 election and have a debate about the way forward.

Progressive and moderate Democrats are debating issues like taxing the rich, the climate crisis, immigration, and how to reach the working class.

What issues and messages would you like to see the Democratic Party embrace ahead of the midterms?

Guests:

Christopher Cook, award-winning journalist and author of RootsAction’s recent report, Autopsy: How the Democrats Lost the White House

Jim Kessler, executive vice president for policy and a co-founder of Third Way

Scott Ferson, president of the Liberty Square Group and author of How the Democrats Lost America: Making Sense of the 2024 Election and the Future of American Politics

Resources:

RootsAction: Autopsy: How the Democrats Lost the White House

The Guardian: Wrong voters, wrong message: progressives’ autopsy lays bare Kamala Harris failures 

The New York Times: Can These Democrats Make Combative Centrism Happen?

The Intercept: Democrats Are Split Over What It Means to Block Israel Weapons Deals

The Atlantic: The Democrats Aren’t Built for This

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger