Veteran journalist says media must question "Trump’s grip on reality"

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, veteran journalist Mark Jacob says Trump is mentally unfit. Why won’t major media say so?

According to a Reuters-Ipsos poll, 61 percent of Americans think Trump has become more erratic with age (including 30 percent of Republicans) and, according to recent polling in The Washington Post, 56 percent percent of respondents do not think he has the mental sharpness to effectively serve as president. Amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, as Trump is making life-or-death decisions on behalf of potentially tens of millions of people, calls from both liberals and some conservatives to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office are growing.

How are the media covering this moment?

Guest:

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, and author of the Stop the Presses newsletter

Resources:

Stop the Presses: Media must cover — not cover up — Trump’s unfitness

Public Notice: Mark Jacob on how the press ignores the biggest Trump story

The Guardian: Never mind leading the free world, if Donald Trump were your ageing father, when would you take away his car keys?

Newsweek: Alex Jones Turns on Donald Trump: ‘He’s Gone’

Newsweek: 25th Amendment: Former Trump Attorney Calls Out Cabinet for Not Invoking

Newsweek: JD Vance Urged to Invoke 25th Amendment Against Trump

