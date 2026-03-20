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Your Call

No end in sight for US-Israel war on Iran as it enters its third week

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published March 20, 2026 at 8:40 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, HuffPost correspondent Akbar Ahmed discusses the widening US-Israeli war on Iran and Iran’s wide-ranging retaliatory strikes.

As the US–Israel war on Iran enters its third week and the Pentagon requests $200 billion to fund the war, it is continuing to escalate every day. The US and Israel are destroying Iran’s infrastructure, while Iran is retaliating by attacking energy and civilian targets. Meanwhile, Israel’s ongoing bombings in Lebanon have killed 1,000 people, and according to the UN, 1 million people—one-third of them children—have been displaced, with no end in sight.

What does the future hold for Iran and Lebanon?

Guests:

Akbar Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost

Resources:

HuffPost: Israel Is Applying 'Gaza Logic' To Lebanon — With Trump’s Blessing

HuffPost: Before Trump Bombed Iran, Pentagon Slashed Teams Meant To Limit Civilian Casualties

HuffPost: Trump Says He Brought 'Justice' To Iran. His War Boosts Fears The U.S. Has Gone Rogue.

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan