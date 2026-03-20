No end in sight for US-Israel war on Iran as it enters its third week

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, HuffPost correspondent Akbar Ahmed discusses the widening US-Israeli war on Iran and Iran’s wide-ranging retaliatory strikes.

As the US–Israel war on Iran enters its third week and the Pentagon requests $200 billion to fund the war, it is continuing to escalate every day. The US and Israel are destroying Iran’s infrastructure, while Iran is retaliating by attacking energy and civilian targets. Meanwhile, Israel’s ongoing bombings in Lebanon have killed 1,000 people, and according to the UN, 1 million people—one-third of them children—have been displaced, with no end in sight.

What does the future hold for Iran and Lebanon?

Guests:

Akbar Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost

Resources:

HuffPost: Israel Is Applying 'Gaza Logic' To Lebanon — With Trump’s Blessing

HuffPost: Before Trump Bombed Iran, Pentagon Slashed Teams Meant To Limit Civilian Casualties

HuffPost: Trump Says He Brought 'Justice' To Iran. His War Boosts Fears The U.S. Has Gone Rogue.

