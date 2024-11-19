Is it possible to reform the Democratic Party?
On this edition of Your Call, former labor secretary Robert Reich discusses the election, how we got here, and the future of the Democratic Party.
He writes: There was no mandate for Trump. The real mandate is that Democrats need to wage a battle against the wealthy forces who have rigged the economy. Americans want a fairer economy. Trump Republicans won’t deliver one. Democrats must fill the void.
Is that even possible given the Party’s close connections to the ultra wealthy?
Guest:
Robert Reich, co-founder of Inequality Media Civic Action, writer at robertreich.substack.com, author of "The System: Who Rigged It, How To Fix It," Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the UC Berkeley, and former Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton
Resources:
The Guardian: The Democrats must become an anti-establishment party