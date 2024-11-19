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Your Call
Your Call

Is it possible to reform the Democratic Party?

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 19, 2024 at 9:57 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, former labor secretary Robert Reich discusses the election, how we got here, and the future of the Democratic Party.

He writes: There was no mandate for Trump. The real mandate is that Democrats need to wage a battle against the wealthy forces who have rigged the economy. Americans want a fairer economy. Trump Republicans won’t deliver one. Democrats must fill the void.

Is that even possible given the Party’s close connections to the ultra wealthy?

Guest:

Robert Reich, co-founder of Inequality Media Civic Action, writer at robertreich.substack.com, author of "The System: Who Rigged It, How To Fix It," Chancellor's Professor of Public Policy at the UC Berkeley, and former Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton

Resources:

The Guardian: The Democrats must become an anti-establishment party

FT: America Inc’s new CEO

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar