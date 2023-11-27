What's at stake at the upcoming climate summit in Dubai?

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the United Nations climate talks that begin this Thursday in Dubai, the role of oil and gas companies, and their astronomical profits.

If governments deliver on their national energy and climate pledges, demand for fossil fuels must fall 45 percent below the current level by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency. If climate policies are accelerated to meet the goal of limiting global heating to within 1.5°C of industrialized levels, fossil fuel use must decline by more than 75 percent by 2050, but according to the UN's Production Gap Report, major producing countries governments, in aggregate, still plan to produce more than double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Later in the show, we'll discuss the role of the oil and gas lobby at the recent UN Treaty Talks on Plastics Pollution, which took place earlier this month in Kenya.

Guests:

Cassidy DiPaola, spokesperson and campaign manager for Fossil Free Media's Stop The Oil Profiteering Campaign

Ben Stockton, investigative reporter with the Centre for Climate Reporting

Judith Enck, visiting professor at Bennington College and the President of Beyond Plastics

Web Resources:

BBC: COP28: UAE planned to use climate talks to make oil deals

The Center for Climate Reporting: COP28 president secretly used climate summit role to push oil trade with foreign government officials

The Intercept: Inside the campaign that put an oil boss in charge of a climate summit

The Guardian: From carbon capture to King Charles: what to look out for at Cop28

NRDC: Fossil Fuel Profits Skyrocket as World Leaders Set to Gather at COP28

Common Dreams: Big Oil's Big Lies Are Catching Up With Them

