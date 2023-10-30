Biden administration waives protection laws to build border wall

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the environmental and cultural impact of the US-Mexico border wall.

Conservationists, Indigenous communities, and others are criticizing the Biden administration for waiving 26 federal protection laws to fast-track the construction of up to 20 miles of border wall along the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.

In September, the Government Accountability Office released a damning report detailing the severe damage the wall has caused to wildlife, public lands, and Indigenous sacred sites and burial grounds along the US-Mexico border.

Beyond jeopardizing wildlife, endangered species and public lands, the wall is part of a larger strategy of ongoing border militarization that damages human rights, civil liberties, Native lands, and international relations, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The wall also impedes the natural migrations of people and wildlife that are essential to healthy diversity.

Guest:

Laiken Jordahl, borderlands campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity

