The truth behind anti-abortion centers

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 14, 2023 at 9:42 AM PDT
A CPC in Lincoln, Nebraska (foreground) intentionally located across the street[1] from an abortion clinic (background)

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a Reveal investigation about the growing influence of the more than 2,500 anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers across the country. That’s an average of three for every one abortion provider. Nearly 180 are located in California, according to The Alliance, a statewide women’s rights and gender equality organization.

Reveal reporter Laura Morel spent the past year investigating crisis pregnancy centers. She found that while more taxpayer dollars are funding these center, most don’t have anyone dictating to them what they can and can’t do. And that is putting women’s health at risk.

Laura Morel, investigative reporter for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting covering reproductive health

Reveal: The Post-Roe Health Care Crisis

CalMatters: Why ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ will be California’s next abortion battleground

The Guardian: Google earned $10m from ads misdirecting abortion seekers to ‘pregnancy crisis centers’

