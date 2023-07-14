© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Cities, colleges, green groups & tech share lobbyists with Big Oil

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 14, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT
A collage of typical climate and weather-related events: floods, heatwaves, drought, hurricanes, wildfires and loss of glacial ice. (NOAA)
A collage of typical climate and weather-related events: floods, heatwaves, drought, hurricanes, wildfires and loss of glacial ice. (NOAA)

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a Guardian investigation about 1,500 fossil fuel lobbyists who also represent hundreds of liberal-run cities, universities, technology companies and environmental groups that say they are tackling the climate crisis.

The Guardian gathered the information from FMinus.org, a climate group that launched this month with a call for divestment from fossil fuel lobbyists. The organization's database has catalogued "more than 1,500 state-level lobbyists who are playing both sides of the climate crisis by working for the fossil fuel industry at the same time they are working for people, communities, schools, businesses, nonprofit organizations and others being harmed by the crisis."

Guest:

Oliver Milman, environment correspondent for Guardian US, and author of The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Big Oil Uncovered

The Guardian: ‘Double agents’: fossil-fuel lobbyists work for US groups trying to fight climate crisis

Open Secrets: Oil and gas industry spent $124.4 million on federal lobbying amid record profits in 2022

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
