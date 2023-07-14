Cities, colleges, green groups & tech share lobbyists with Big Oil

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a Guardian investigation about 1,500 fossil fuel lobbyists who also represent hundreds of liberal-run cities, universities, technology companies and environmental groups that say they are tackling the climate crisis.

The Guardian gathered the information from FMinus.org, a climate group that launched this month with a call for divestment from fossil fuel lobbyists. The organization's database has catalogued "more than 1,500 state-level lobbyists who are playing both sides of the climate crisis by working for the fossil fuel industry at the same time they are working for people, communities, schools, businesses, nonprofit organizations and others being harmed by the crisis."

Guest:

Oliver Milman, environment correspondent for Guardian US, and author of The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Big Oil Uncovered

The Guardian: ‘Double agents’: fossil-fuel lobbyists work for US groups trying to fight climate crisis

Open Secrets: Oil and gas industry spent $124.4 million on federal lobbying amid record profits in 2022

