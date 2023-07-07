Who should be held responsible for the Greek migrant boat tragedy?

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss last month's deadly migrant boat disaster off the coast of Greece. Of the 750 people on board, 104 were rescued, 82 bodies have been recovered, and more than 500 people, including about 100 children, remain missing.

The boat left from Tobruk, Libya, and most of the people on board were from Egypt, Pakistan, Syria, and Palestine.

The humanitarian catastrophe has put a spotlight on the EU's harsh border policies, which has forced migrants to take more dangerous journeys across the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

More than 27,000 migrants have died or disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea since 2014, according to the International Organization for Migration. In the first six months of 2023, the agency recorded nearly 2,000 deaths and disappearances of migrants in the Mediterranean.

Guest:

Moira Lavelle, independent reporter based in Athens, Greece

Web Resources:

