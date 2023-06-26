What will it take to bring sea otters back to the West Coast?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss efforts to bring back sea otters to the West Coast in the region between the San Francisco Bay and Oregon.

Sea otters play an important role in the restoration of coastal ecosystems, including kelp forests and seagrass beds.

Threatened sea otters occupy only 13 percent of their historic range, and a small population of the animals currently live on California’s central coast. California’s sea otters have been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1977, and the southwest Alaska population of northern sea otters has been listed since 2005. What will it take to reintroduce them?

Guest:

Emily Jeffers, biologist and staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity's oceans program

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Cute, furry and key to the ecosystem: can sea otters save the US west coast?

The Center for Biological Diversity: Petition Seeks Sea Otter Reintroduction Along Broader West Coast

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites the public to community open houses on potential sea otter recovery efforts in Northern California and Oregon

