© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What will it take to bring sea otters back to the West Coast?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss efforts to bring back sea otters to the West Coast in the region between the San Francisco Bay and Oregon.

Sea otters play an important role in the restoration of coastal ecosystems, including kelp forests and seagrass beds.

Threatened sea otters occupy only 13 percent of their historic range, and a small population of the animals currently live on California’s central coast. California’s sea otters have been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1977, and the southwest Alaska population of northern sea otters has been listed since 2005. What will it take to reintroduce them?

Guest:

Emily Jeffers, biologist and staff attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity's oceans program

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Cute, furry and key to the ecosystem: can sea otters save the US west coast?

The Center for Biological Diversity: Petition Seeks Sea Otter Reintroduction Along Broader West Coast

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites the public to community open houses on potential sea otter recovery efforts in Northern California and Oregon

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar