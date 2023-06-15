On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the real history of Juneteenth. University of Texas at Austin Professor Peniel Joseph says the story we've been told is wrong. The real history is much messier and more inspiring.

In an essay for the Texas Monthly, he writes, "All of us, no matter our politics, tend to reduce and oversimplify the historical record. Reality is messier and more nuanced. One of Juneteenth’s most important lessons is that history is about not just the country’s triumphs but more often the relentless struggle necessary to achieve a more perfect union."

Later in the show, we'll discuss Northern California Juneteenth celebrations and events.

Guest:

Dr. Peniel Joseph , Associate Dean for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Professor of Public Affairs, the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values, and Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the University of Texas at Austin, and author of several books, including The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty First Century

Angela Jones, president of the African American Family Reunion Committee in Vallejo, CA

