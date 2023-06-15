© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

The real history of Juneteenth

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published June 15, 2023 at 8:07 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the real history of Juneteenth. University of Texas at Austin Professor Peniel Joseph says the story we've been told is wrong. The real history is much messier and more inspiring.

In an essay for the Texas Monthly, he writes, "All of us, no matter our politics, tend to reduce and oversimplify the historical record. Reality is messier and more nuanced. One of Juneteenth’s most important lessons is that history is about not just the country’s triumphs but more often the relentless struggle necessary to achieve a more perfect union."

Later in the show, we'll discuss Northern California Juneteenth celebrations and events.

Guest:

Dr. Peniel Joseph, Associate Dean for Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Professor of Public Affairs, the Barbara Jordan Chair in Ethics and Political Values, and Founding Director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the University of Texas at Austin, and author of several books, including The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty First Century

Angela Jones, president of the African American Family Reunion Committee in Vallejo, CA

Web Resources:

Texas Monthly: The Story We’ve Been Told About Juneteenth Is Wrong

Texas Monthly: Annette Gordon-Reed Explores the Tangled Meaning of Juneteenth

Ms. Magazine: In ‘The Third Reconstruction,’ Peniel E. Joseph Outlines the U.S. Struggle for Racial Justice in the 21st Century

The Nation: Why the United States Needs a New Reconstruction

Time: The Perils and Promise of America's Third Reconstruction

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll