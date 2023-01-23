© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

One Planet: Key takeaways from the UN biodiversity summit

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published January 23, 2023 at 9:36 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the recent UN Convention on Biological Diversity and efforts to halt and reverse the alarming loss of biodiversity worldwide.

Wildlife populations have plunged by an average of 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. Today, one million species are at risk of going extinct. Drivers of biodiversity loss include changes in land and sea use, exploitation of natural resources, global warming, pollution, and the spread of invasive species, according to leading UN experts.

Last month, 196 countries signed on to a global agreement to protect 30 percent of the planet by 2030. The United States participated in the proceedings as an observer state.

Guest:

Tierra Curry, senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity

Your Call biodiversity crisisclima changeenvironmental pollution
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan