One Planet: Key takeaways from the UN biodiversity summit

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the recent UN Convention on Biological Diversity and efforts to halt and reverse the alarming loss of biodiversity worldwide.

Wildlife populations have plunged by an average of 69 percent between 1970 and 2018. Today, one million species are at risk of going extinct. Drivers of biodiversity loss include changes in land and sea use, exploitation of natural resources, global warming, pollution, and the spread of invasive species, according to leading UN experts.

Last month, 196 countries signed on to a global agreement to protect 30 percent of the planet by 2030. The United States participated in the proceedings as an observer state.

Guest:

Tierra Curry, senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity

