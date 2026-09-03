The US at 250: A Native Perspective on CA's Land Back movement

On this edition of Your Call’s US at 250: A Native Perspective Series, we discuss the Land Back movement, an Indigenous-led global framework dedicated to reclaiming political, economic, and cultural control of ancestral lands.

California has returned over 100,000 acres of land to Native tribes and announced plans to return at least 7.5 million more acres, including 136 acres at Blues Beach in Mendocino. Yet, advocates are still fighting to rematriate their ancestral lands, including the homelands of the Támal-ko (Coastal Miwok) people at Felix Cove in Point Reyes National Seashore.

How are advocates continuing to fight for land back and rematriation initiatives across California?

Guests:

Theresa Harlan, (Jemez Pueblo, Kewa Pueblo, Támal-ko/Coast Miwok), founder and director of The Alliance for Felix Cove

Eddie Knight, (Coastal Yuki, Little Lake, Shanel, Yokaya, and Pomo), Chairman of Kai Poma

Resources:

High Country News: LandBack advances across the West

Los Angeles Times: California pledges to open 7% of its land and waters to Indigenous tribes – a step toward healing a 175-year-old broken promise

San Francisco Chronicle: Indigenous stewardship sought for national parks site on Marin County coast

High Country News: A Coast Miwok family’s fight for recognition at Point Reyes

Tribal Business News: California advances 136-acre transfer of Blues Bean to tribal stewardship

Grist: The world’s healthiest forests are on Indigenous land. Here’s why.