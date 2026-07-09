The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Professor Ned Blackhawk

On this edition of Your Call’s US at 250: A Native Perspective series, historian Ned Blackhawk discusses the essential role of Native nations in the founding of this country and the meaning of the founders’ mention of “merciless Indian savages” in the Declaration of Independence.

We'll also discuss why the voices and perspectives of Native people continue to be left out of coverage of the US at 250.

Guest:

Ned Blackhawk, Professor of History at Yale University, and author of The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History

Resources:

WBUR: Writing Indigenous people back into America’s story

First America: Merciless Indian Savages

The Atlantic: How Native Nations Shaped the Revolution

Zinn Education Project: The Indigenous Origins of the American Revolution