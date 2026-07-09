© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The US at 250: A Native Perspective

The US at 250: A Native Perspective with Professor Ned Blackhawk

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:16 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s US at 250: A Native Perspective series, historian Ned Blackhawk discusses the essential role of Native nations in the founding of this country and the meaning of the founders’ mention of “merciless Indian savages” in the Declaration of Independence.

We'll also discuss why the voices and perspectives of Native people continue to be left out of coverage of the US at 250.

Guest:

Ned Blackhawk, Professor of History at Yale University, and author of The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History  

Resources:

WBUR: Writing Indigenous people back into America’s story

First America: Merciless Indian Savages

The Atlantic: How Native Nations Shaped the Revolution

Zinn Education Project: The Indigenous Origins of the American Revolution

The US at 250: A Native Perspective
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger