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The US at 250: A Native Perspective

The US at 250: A Native Perspective with journalist Rebecca Nagle

By Rose Aguilar,
Nina Kissinger
Published July 2, 2026 at 8:44 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our new series, The US at 250: A Native Perspective, by discussing Cherokee journalist Rebecca Nagle’s new podcast First America.

Joined by leading Native historians, host Rebecca Nagle uncovers how the founders’ treatment of Indigenous nations—and their resistance—shaped not only the foundation of US democracy, but our current political moment, which she says is 250 years in the making.

With July 4th just days away, we’ll also discuss why we’re not seeing more Native perspectives in the mainstream media ahead of the 250th.

Guest:

Rebecca Nagle (Cherokee Nation), award-winning journalist and writer, author of By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land, and host of two podcasts: This Land and First America

Resources:

Pushkin: First America

The 19th: This journalist is pushing back against the erasure of Native American history

The US at 250: A Native Perspective
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Nina Kissinger
Nina Kissinger is a producer on KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Nina Kissinger