KALW Almanac - Friday, October 2nd

(Tarik Ansari sits in for Kevin Vance today)

Today is Friday, the 2nd of October 2026,

91 days remain until the end of the year

Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:06 am

The sun will set at 6:51 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:58 pm.

Water temperature in the San Francisco Bay today is 64.8°F.

At ocean beach,

The first high tide was at 4:58 am at 4.41 feet

The first low tide is at 9:06 am at 3.44 feet.

the next high tide will be at 3:09 pm at 6.11 feet.

And the last low tide will be at 10:42 pm at 0.10 feet.

The Moon is 62% visible

It is a Waning Gibbous moon.

The next Full Moon is on October 25th.

Today is:

Custodial Workers Recognition Day

National Smarties Day (candy not intellectuals)

National Body Language Day

National Produce Misting Day

National Manufacturing Day

National Fried Scallops Day

National Name Your Car Day

International Day of Non-Violence

National Walk and Bike to School Day

World Farm Animals Day

World Smile Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1890 - Groucho Marx, famed comedian and actor

1951 - Sting, singer and bassist of new wave band, The Police

On this day in:

1789 - The Bill of Rights is sent to the 13 colonies for ratification, only 10 states would return the document.

1935 - The Wagner Act is signed into law, officially creating labor unions in the United States.