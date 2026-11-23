Takeaways from COP 31 / Rain and High Tides: How the Bay Area is Preparing / "Blindspotting"
State of the Bay discusses California's role at COP 31, delves into how our region can prepare for the rain, floods and high tides of our upcoming El Niño winter, and talks with Blindspotting creators Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.
Bay Brief: Host Ethan Elkind discusses takeaways from COP 31 with CA Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross.
Deep Dive: Have you noticed the rain? We'll explore what's behind the storms, what's ahead and how Bay Area cities are preparing with San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Executive Director Mary Ellen Carroll, OneShoreline CEO Len Materman, and San Francisco Chronicle Senior Newsroom Meteorologist Greg Porter.
Culture Splash: Host Fred Pitts sits down with the Bay Area's Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal to discuss their series, Blindspotting.
Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Fred Pitts
Producers: Chris Nooney, Heather Hughes