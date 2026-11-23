Bay Brief: Host Ethan Elkind discusses takeaways from COP 31 with CA Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross.

Deep Dive: Have you noticed the rain? We'll explore what's behind the storms, what's ahead and how Bay Area cities are preparing with San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Executive Director Mary Ellen Carroll, OneShoreline CEO Len Materman, and San Francisco Chronicle Senior Newsroom Meteorologist Greg Porter.

Culture Splash: Host Fred Pitts sits down with the Bay Area's Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal to discuss their series, Blindspotting.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Fred Pitts

Producers: Chris Nooney, Heather Hughes

