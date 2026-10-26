SFUSD Moves To Neighborhood Schools / Election Preview / "The Natural Order"

Bay Brief: SFUSD is preparing to replace its lottery for assigning elementary school students with a neighborhood-based system. Superintendent Dr. Maria Su will explain the decision, what it means for San Francisco families, and what happens next.

Deep Dive: On election day, California voters will choose a new governor, weigh a long list of propositions, and decide key local races and measures. We'll break down what's at stake with Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local and Mark Baldassare of the Public Policy Institute of California.

Culture Splash: Matthew Aldrich discusses his debut novel "The Natural Order" about a billionaire who's unlocked the secret to eternal youth.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper

Producers: Chris Nooney, Anne Harper

