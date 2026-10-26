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State of the Bay
State of the Bay

SFUSD Moves To Neighborhood Schools / Election Preview / "The Natural Order"

By Chris Nooney
Published October 26, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Alameda County Registrar of Voters
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https://www.alamedacountyca.gov/rovapps/maps/ballotdropbox_map.htm?electionid=247

Superintendent Maria Su on SFUSD's new school assignment system; election preview; Matthew Aldrich's The Natural Order

Bay Brief: SFUSD is preparing to replace its lottery for assigning elementary school students with a neighborhood-based system. Superintendent Dr. Maria Su will explain the decision, what it means for San Francisco families, and what happens next.

Deep Dive: On election day, California voters will choose a new governor, weigh a long list of propositions, and decide key local races and measures. We'll break down what's at stake with Joe Eskenazi of Mission Local and Mark Baldassare of the Public Policy Institute of California.

Culture Splash: Matthew Aldrich discusses his debut novel "The Natural Order" about a billionaire who's unlocked the secret to eternal youth.

Hosts: Ethan Elkind, Anne Harper
Producers: Chris Nooney, Anne Harper

Tags
State of the Bay 2026 Midterm Elections — California2026 Midterm Elections — San FranciscoSan Francisco Unified School DistrictSan Francisco Board of Education
Chris Nooney
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