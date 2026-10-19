Will Your Vote Count? / Newsom's Death Row Decision / Bay Area Comedy with Patrick Heij

Bay Brief: Will your vote count in the November 3rd midterms? Kim Alexander, president of the California Voter Foundation, and Dustin Gardiner, senior politics reporter at the San Francisco Standard, explain how Postal Service changes, June’s record ballot rejections, and AI could affect voters this year, and share tips to make sure your ballot is counted.

Deep Dive: With more than 560 people on the nation’s largest death row, Governor Gavin Newsom is weighing whether to commute every sentence before he leaves office. We hear from Maurice Chammah, staff writer at The Marshall Project; Michael Mendoza, national criminal justice director at LatinoJustice; and Natasha Minsker, facilitator of the California Anti-Death Penalty Coalition.

Culture Splash: Comedian Patrick Heij, author of the San Francisco Standard newsletters Marin Lately and San Francisco Currently, gives us something to laugh about.

Hosts: Grace Won, Fred Pitts

Producers: Kendra Klang, Heather Hughes