World Cup Fever? / SFUSD Scrutiny / Lurie’s Budget / Printmaker Courtney Sennish

Three reporters, three stories, one Bay Area:

San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Ann Killion on World Cup action for America and the Bay Area.

San Francisco Chronicle education reporter Jill Tucker on the national scrutiny directed at the San Francisco Unified School District.

Mission Local reporter Kelly Waldron on Mayor Lurie's proposed budget.

And we'll meet local printmaker Courtney Sennish.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producers: Chris Nooney and Will Kirkiles