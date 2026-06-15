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State of the Bay
State of the Bay

World Cup Fever? / SFUSD Scrutiny / Lurie’s Budget / Printmaker Courtney Sennish

By Chris Nooney
Published June 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

Three Bay Area reporters on World Cup excitement, federal scrutiny of SFUSD and Mayor Daniel Lurie's latest budget proposal. Plus a conversation with printmaker Courtney Sennish.

Three reporters, three stories, one Bay Area:

San Francisco Chronicle sports columnist Ann Killion on World Cup action for America and the Bay Area.

San Francisco Chronicle education reporter Jill Tucker on the national scrutiny directed at the San Francisco Unified School District.

Mission Local reporter Kelly Waldron on Mayor Lurie's proposed budget.

And we'll meet local printmaker Courtney Sennish.

Host: Ethan Elkind
Producers: Chris Nooney and Will Kirkiles

Tags
State of the Bay SportsPolitics & GovernmentSan Francisco Board of EducationEducation
Chris Nooney
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