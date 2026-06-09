Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee to seek re-election in fall

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee’s name was not on the ballot during last week’s primary elections. But she said over the weekend that it will be in November.

The longtime former congresswoman, who took over as Oakland's mayor after her predecessor left in disgrace, launched her campaign for a full four-year term on Saturday.

The 79-year-old Lee won a race in April 2025 to finish former Mayor Sheng Thao's term. Thao was recalled in 2024 amid allegations of bribery.

On social media, Lee said she was running for re-election “because our work together for a vibrant Oakland is far from finished.”

During her term in the mayor's office, she said, homicides have fallen to a 58-year low and violent crime has declined.

She added that her administration has mobilized more than 10,000 volunteers through a "Keep the Town Clean" initiative.

Lee's current term runs through Jan. 4th of next year.