Latest CA Primary Election Results / Dr. Christopher Choukalas on 'Even the Darkest Night' / 'Becoming A Man'

Bay Brief: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, politics reporter with The San Francisco Standard, joins us to break down the results of California’s June primary. We’ll discuss the latest in the governor’s race, key San Francisco contests and ballot measures, and what the early returns could signal for November.

Deep Dive: Physician and author Dr. Christopher G. Choukalas discusses his new memoir Even the Darkest Night, a candid account of paternal postnatal depression, fatherhood, and healing. We’ll explore the hidden mental health struggles many new dads face and the growing conversation around men’s emotional wellbeing during early parenthood.

Culture Splash: We talk with playwright P. Carl and Z Space Executive Director Shafer Mazow about Becoming a Man, a powerful new play exploring identity, love, and transformation.

Hosts: Grace Won, Katie Colley

Producers: Kendra Klang, Katie Colley