Pre-election favorites, incumbents, appear headed for victory in local primary race

It will be several days before the final results are known, but early returns from the state’s primary have already cleared the field for the November elections.

In a closely watched race for the 11th Congressional District seat held by retiring Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, State Senator Scott Weiner holds a double-digit lead over Supervisor Connie Chan. If the polling results hold, the two will meet in a runoff election this fall.

Two incumbents on San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors appear headed for victory. District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill holds a commanding lead in his race against his main challenger, Lori Brooks. The same appears likely for District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong, who was appointed in December by Mayor Daniel Lurie.

Two ballot initiatives in San Francisco appeared headed for defeat. They are Measure C, which would have raised the small business exception to seven-and-a-half million dollars. And Measure D, which would have expanded the tax on executive pay.