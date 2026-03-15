SF's Dumbest Law?/Scott Wiener's Congressional Bid/Art that Imagines the Future
State of the Bay checks out the contest to find SF's dumbest law, sits down with State Senator Scott Wiener to discuss his Congressional bid and explores an art exhibit imagining the future looking back at us.
Bay Brief: San Francisco Supervisor Alan Wong joins us to talk about his contest to identify San Francisco’s dumbest law.
Deep Dive: We continue our series with candidates for Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional seat. We sit down with State Senator Scott Wiener as he makes his case to go to Washington.
Culture Splash: We talk to Mark Valentine about the ORA exhibit in Bolinas that imagines the future looking back at us.
Host: Ethan Elkind
Producer: Anne Harper