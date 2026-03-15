SF's Dumbest Law?/Scott Wiener's Congressional Bid/Art that Imagines the Future

Bay Brief: San Francisco Supervisor Alan Wong joins us to talk about his contest to identify San Francisco’s dumbest law.

Deep Dive: We continue our series with candidates for Nancy Pelosi’s Congressional seat. We sit down with State Senator Scott Wiener as he makes his case to go to Washington.

Culture Splash: We talk to Mark Valentine about the ORA exhibit in Bolinas that imagines the future looking back at us.

Host: Ethan Elkind

Producer: Anne Harper

