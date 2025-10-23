Supervisor Fielder calls for hearing on city contract with tech firm tied to the mayor

At a San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Supervisor Jackie Fielder called for an investigation into a nearly 6-million dollar contract the city recently signed with tech firm OpenGov .

The company started working on October 1 to streamline the city’s permitting system. But the deal has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Fielder had this to say: "Feedback from 16 technical city staffers...stated that OpenGov's technology had quote "gaps so significant" it quote 'shouldn't be considered."

Reporting by the SF Standard found that Lurie’s office ignored recommendations from city staff to pick a different contract that would have saved the city millions .

Fielder also noted that the mayor’s office “bypasse[d] the standard bidding process”, and that several high-ranking officials at OpenGov donated either to Lurie’s campaign or to his former nonprofit, Tipping Point .

"Any one of these circumstances of this contract award on their own are eyebrow raising. But combined they are cause for serious concern," Fielder continued.