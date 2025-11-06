Engardio’s replacement sworn in for District 4 seat

District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio was recalled in a landslide this September. It was the first time in San Francisco’s history that a sitting supervisor has been recalled.

Mayor Lurie announced today that political newcomer Isabella “Beya” Alcaraz will replace Engardio. Alcaraz is a lifelong Sunset resident. Before this, she worked as an art and music teacher . She also owned a beloved pet shop .

Alcaraz addressed her new constituents at the swearing-in ceremony: "I don't want people to just feel included. I wanna actually include them. As your supervisor, if that means working towards a compromise on the Great Highway, then that's what we'll do. If that means making an amendment to the family zoning plan to strengthen it and help us maintain local control, I'm prepared to take that action."

According to Lurie, Alcaraz walked up to him at a night market in September and told him she wanted the job.