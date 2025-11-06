Engardio’s replacement sworn in for District 4 seat
District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio was recalled in a landslide this September. It was the first time in San Francisco’s history that a sitting supervisor has been recalled.
Mayor Lurie announced today that political newcomer Isabella “Beya” Alcaraz will replace Engardio. Alcaraz is a lifelong Sunset resident. Before this, she worked as an art and music teacher. She also owned a beloved pet shop.
Alcaraz addressed her new constituents at the swearing-in ceremony: "I don't want people to just feel included. I wanna actually include them. As your supervisor, if that means working towards a compromise on the Great Highway, then that's what we'll do. If that means making an amendment to the family zoning plan to strengthen it and help us maintain local control, I'm prepared to take that action."
According to Lurie, Alcaraz walked up to him at a night market in September and told him she wanted the job.
San Francisco Supervisors make 175 thousand dollars a year. But Alcaraz doesn’t have an easy path ahead. Lurie’s controversial plan to upzone the west side will go to vote before the end of January 2026. And District 4 residents are still pushing to re-open the Great Highway.