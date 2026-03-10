Two men charged after fight with Mayor Lurie’s security last week

The details of the fight are still unclear. It was around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, and two San Francisco police officers were providing security for the mayor. They were driving north on Larkin and stopped at Cedar st.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the two men attacked the mayor’s security detail after they asked them to move out of the road. It's not clear why Mayor Lurie got out of the vehicle to make the ask himself. But a video posted to tik tok contradicts parts of the story.

In the video, the two men — Tony Phillips and Abraham Simon — are standing near the side of the road, not blocking it. It looks like Lurie and one of the officers are talking to Simon and Phillips. The officer claimed that one Phillips attacked him, but in the video it looks like Phillips is trying to go around the officer who then shoves him to the ground. A scuffle ensues from there. Phillips and the officer begin to wrestle and the mayor walks away to get help. Simon is standing to the side.

A second officer comes running to help. Simon tries to intercept the second officer then steps back. The two officers appear to successfully pin Phillips to the ground.

Phillips was charged with felony resisting an executive officer, assault on a peace officer, and violating a court order preventing him from loitering within 150 yards of Larkin and Cedar streets. He was set for arraignment Tuesday afternoon at the Hall of Justice.

Simon was charged with resisting, delaying, and obstructing a peace officer and is set to be arraigned April 6, prosecutors said.