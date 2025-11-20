Connie Chan enters the fray for Pelosi’s seat

Connie Chan has represented District 1 since 2020. Now she’s eyeing the Congressional seat representing California's 11th district , which encompasses most of San Francisco.

Chan says she's the right person for the job: “I have been a strong voice for our communities and a strong advocate. But I also have also demonstrated that I've been strategic and thoughtful, that I could really maneuver difficult political terrains and bring back San Francisco the resources and support it needs.”

Chan says running for Congress wasn’t her long-term plan. But she already has ideas about what she would like to do once elected. She says she’ll focus on restoring access to healthcare, advocating for fair wages, and expanding education.

“We have a great local program like Free City College, so how can we bring that to a national level?" asks Chan.

She joins State Senator Scott Weiner and political advisor Saikat Chakrabarti in the race.

If elected, Chan would be the first Asian American to represent San Francisco in Congress.

